Esther Christina Mann

GLEN ULLIN - The Heavenly gates opened on September 17, 2022 to welcome our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Esther Christina Mann, 91, who passed away at Marian Manor in Glen Ullin, ND surrounded by her family. Please join us in the celebration of her life. Services will be held at 1:00 PM CDT on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Concordia Lutheran Church, Beulah with Pastor Toby Heller officiating. A German luncheon will immediately follow the service. Burial will be held at Halliday City Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM CDT on Sunday, September 25 at Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah.She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Dale) Richau of Baxter, MN, Paulette (Elmer) Nordsven of Watford City, ND, and Twila Forgy of Garrison, ND; one son, Arlan Mann of Bismarck, ND; her sisters, Marie Kemmet, Agnes (Ron) Stastney, Genevieve Kirmas, Hazel (Jack) Jensen and Janice Goetz; one sister-in-law, Olga Mann; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

Esther was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Emil; her daughter, Janel; one grandson, Christopher; one infant great-grandson; and three brothers-in-law.

The family request memorials be sent to Marian Manor Health Care System, Box 578, Glen Ullin, ND 58631.

Arrangements are conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.