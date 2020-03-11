Estella Mehlhoff

1940-2020
Estella Maria Mehlhoff, Washburn, formerly of Garrison, died at Sanford Health in Bismarck, on March 7, 2020, at the age of 80 from complications of pneumonia. Services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garrison, with visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Thompson Funeral Home.
The seventh of nine children, Stella was born near Garrison on Jan. 30, 1940, to Adolph and Margaret (Kempf) Mehlhoff. The family lived east and south of Garrison on a farm. Starting from a very young age, Stella worked hard on the farm. Some of her chores included driving truck, riding horse to bring in cattle, milking cows, and working in the field. She loved horses and being outdoors. She attended country school east of Garrison until 1954. She graduated from Garrison High School in 1958. On July 12, 1959, she married Leonard “Shorty” Sayler. They had two children, Kathy Ann and David Allen. They later divorced.
Stella's first job was Elsie's Café in Garrison. She later purchased that café and ran it successfully from 1980 to 1984. Throughout her life she also worked at the Garrison Lumber, clerked and cashiered for Mehlhoff Auction Service, owned and operated a café in Wilton, “flipped” homes, and provided adult foster care. She was a Good Samaritan of sorts, often giving generously, even to people she didn't know. Stella loved to cook and was very good at it. She very much enjoyed hosting an annual picnic for friends and neighbors. She was known for her keen aim and ability to handle a gun. In her younger years she was a member of the Wagon Train and rode on the Pony Express ride.
Stella was preceded in death by her parents, son David Sayler (age 47), brothers Harvey (age 57, wife Luella, and their daughters Karen Garrett and Marlys Staehr), Bill (age 70), Mylo (age 77 and his son Shawn), Dennis (age 9 months), and Donald (age 17) as well as her sisters Betty Flath (age 85, husband Herbert) and Jeanie (age 12). She was survived by her daughter Kathy Sayler Forrest (Tim), extremely handsome brother Vernon Mehlhoff, and numerous nieces, nephews and close friends.
Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison, is in charge of arrangements.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
10:00AM
623 5th St NE
Garrison, ND 58540