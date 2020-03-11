Estella Mehlhoff

1940-2020

Estella Maria Mehlhoff, Washburn, formerly of Garrison, died at Sanford Health in Bismarck, on March 7, 2020, at the age of 80 from complications of pneumonia. Services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garrison, with visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Thompson Funeral Home.

The seventh of nine children, Stella was born near Garrison on Jan. 30, 1940, to Adolph and Margaret (Kempf) Mehlhoff. The family lived east and south of Garrison on a farm. Starting from a very young age, Stella worked hard on the farm. Some of her chores included driving truck, riding horse to bring in cattle, milking cows, and working in the field. She loved horses and being outdoors. She attended country school east of Garrison until 1954. She graduated from Garrison High School in 1958. On July 12, 1959, she married Leonard “Shorty” Sayler. They had two children, Kathy Ann and David Allen. They later divorced.