Erwin Neuharth, 92, Goodrich, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at his son's home, a home which Erwin built with his own hands, near Hurdsfield surrounded by his loving family. His funeral will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 6 at Peace Lutheran Church, Goodrich. This service will be livestreamed on the Facebook page - Peace Lutheran Church - Goodrich. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Nelson Funeral Home, Fessenden. Burial will be held at Sunnyside Cemetery, Harvey.
CDC recommendations including social distancing, hand cleansing, wearing masks, staying away if not feeling well and limiting attendance to 75% of church capacity will be encouraged.
Erwin Neuharth, son of Fred and Eva (Alexander) Neuharth was born March 6, 1928 at Harvey. He grew up on the Neuharth family farm north of Hurdsfield and attended the nearby Crystal Lake Country School. He began helping out on the family farm at an early age and also worked for a short time at Red Owl Foods in Dickinson.
On Nov. 27, 1947, Erwin was married to Iris Whipple in Harvey. They made their home three miles north of Hurdsfield where they raised their children, Gary, Douglas and Jeanette. Erwin added buildings and built up the farm and in 1963 he and Iris received the Wells County Soil Conservation Farm of the Year award.
In 1975, after their son Doug took over the farming and ranching operation, they moved to Bismarck where Erwin began his 23 year career in the insurance business, first with Lutheran Brotherhood and later with AAL. In 1982 they moved to Goodrich which allowed Erwin to remain active on the family farm in addition to selling insurance. Iris passed away on Sept. 13, 2000.
On May 19, 2001, Erwin was married to Martha Demke at Goodrich where they made their home. Erwin continued to assist Doug on the farm until recently when he was no longer able. In October of 2019, Erwin's health declined and he was admitted to St. Aloisius swingbed. In early March of 2020, he was transferred to the nursing home where, due to the Covid virus, family was not allowed to visit Erwin. On May 20, his family moved him home to care for him.
Erwin was a longtime member of the Peace Lutheran Church in Goodrich and the Bowdon Lions Club. He served as Wells County SCS Supervisor for 22 years and was a loving steward of the land.
He is survived by his wife, Martha; his children, Gary (Vicki) Neuharth, Bismarck, Douglas (Susan) Neuharth, Hurdsfield and Jeanette Rieder, Tempe, Ariz.; six grandchildren, Kara (John) Telenga, Melissa Neuharth, Erica (Bobby) Falero, Jessica (Matthew) Johnston, Tom Neuharth and Grant (Emily) Neuharth; six great-grandchildren, Andrew Falero, Joel, Elianna and Micah Telenga, Brody Onstad and Henry Neuharth; stepchildren, Robert (Brenda) Demke, Minot, Mark (Jan) Demke, Goodrich, David (Julie) Demke, Goodrich, John (Laurel) Demke, Wahpeton and Laura (Doug) Strutz, Great Bend; 12 step grandchildren and 14 step great-grandchildren.
Erwin was preceded in death by his wife, Iris; his parents; brothers, Hilmer and Alfred and sisters, Helen Czech, Alvina Moe and Eleanor Neuharth.
Online condolences may be shared at nelsonfuneralhomesnd.com.
