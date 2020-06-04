× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Erwin Neuharth, 92, Goodrich, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at his son's home, a home which Erwin built with his own hands, near Hurdsfield surrounded by his loving family. His funeral will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 6 at Peace Lutheran Church, Goodrich. This service will be livestreamed on the Facebook page - Peace Lutheran Church - Goodrich. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Nelson Funeral Home, Fessenden. Burial will be held at Sunnyside Cemetery, Harvey.

CDC recommendations including social distancing, hand cleansing, wearing masks, staying away if not feeling well and limiting attendance to 75% of church capacity will be encouraged.

Erwin Neuharth, son of Fred and Eva (Alexander) Neuharth was born March 6, 1928 at Harvey. He grew up on the Neuharth family farm north of Hurdsfield and attended the nearby Crystal Lake Country School. He began helping out on the family farm at an early age and also worked for a short time at Red Owl Foods in Dickinson.

On Nov. 27, 1947, Erwin was married to Iris Whipple in Harvey. They made their home three miles north of Hurdsfield where they raised their children, Gary, Douglas and Jeanette. Erwin added buildings and built up the farm and in 1963 he and Iris received the Wells County Soil Conservation Farm of the Year award.