Ervin "Erv" Geigle

Erwin "Erv" Geigle

MANDAN - Erwin "Erv" Geigle joined our Heavenly Father on March 21, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, May 13, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Father Josh Waltz as celebrant. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Erv was born February 1, 1945, in Mobridge, SD to Henry and Lydia (Kunz) Geigle. He was one of 14 children born to this union.

Upon graduation from McLaughlin High School, Erv joined the Navy and served from 1965 to 1969. After an honorable discharge from the Navy, he attended Bismarck State College for mechanics.

Erv married Jeanette Popiel on October 17, 1970. Together, they raised two sons, Derrick and Lance.

Erv worked for McCarney Ford for mechanics before he became a member of the Carpenters Union. He returned to mechanics and retired from Wilhelm Motors at the age of 62. Erv enjoyed his retirement years fishing with his buddies, playing pinochle at the Senior Center, and throwing bean bags with the Rowdy Bunch.

Erv is survived by his wife, Jeanette, of 51 years; sons, Derrick (Karen) and Lane; three granddaughters, Peyton, Jayla, and Paige; brothers, Herb and Richard; and sisters, Irene, Delores, Mae, and Dollie.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Lydia Geigle, and siblings, Irey, Gilbert, Elizabeth, Elsie, Alvina, Lorraine, and Violet.