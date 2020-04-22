Ervin Lorenz

Ervin Frederick Lorenz, 84, Dodge, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, from Parkinson's disease at the Knife River Care Center of Beulah, surrounded by his family. A private family service will be held, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, in Dodge with Pastor Kent Sperry officiating. Burial will follow at the Spring Creek Cemetery.
Ervin is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mabel; children, Monica (Jerald) Isaak, Beulah; Cindy (Kerby) Entze, Golden Valley, Fred (Rita) Lorenz, Dodge and Charlene (Delon) Bauman, Golden Valley; sister, Lydia (Ron) Sprague, Scottsdale, Ariz.; brother, Herbert (Delores) Lorenz, Orangeville, Calif.; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.
