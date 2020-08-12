Ervin Jose, Bismarck, 102, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Missouri Slope, Bismarck. An outdoor funeral service will be held 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Sunne Lutheran Church, 7701 Hwy. 36, Wilton.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy., Bismarck.
Burial will be held 11 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck.
Ervin Albert Jose, the eldest son of John and Annetta (Buchmann) Jose, was born Nov. 2, 1917, at home north of Dodge.
He attended school in Golden Valley until he had to quit to help provide for the family. He enlisted in the CCC's at age 16 and continued until age 19. He served in the CCC's 40 months in Minnesota and South Dakota, serving as a cook, mason, carpenter and fire lookout.
He obtained his high school diploma as an adult.
He served as a petty officer 2nd class in the U.S. Navy, with duties as a radar operator in the South Pacific during WWII.
On April 5, 1945, he married Florence Benz on Knob Hill in San Francisco when he was stationed on Treasure Island. After his honorable discharge from the Navy in Oct. 1945, they returned to North Dakota, living in Bismarck where he worked security at Union Ford until moving to their farm north of Regan in April 1948. Together they raised six children.
In September 1955, Ervin lost his right hand in a farm accident, but that didn't stop him. He continued to farm even after they moved to Wilton in 1977.
In 1997, Ervin started making tin men out of cans as a hobby. He became known as “The Tin Man” as he continued making these into his second century.
Ervin was active in each community in which he lived: serving on the Estherville Township school board and School Reorganization board, a lifetime member of Regan/Wilton American Legion, on the board of directors for North Dakota Farmers Union and the Regan Educator Board, held the position of chairman on the Mercer-McLean County Council of Aging and served on the McLean County Council on Aging, was a member of the Silver Hair Legislature as well as being a life member of the VFW, and held various positions at Sunne Lutheran Church.
In April 2009, Florence and Ervin moved into Valley View Assisted Living in Bismarck. At Valley View, he served on the residence council, contributing ideas to improve the safety and comfort of his neighbors there.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Florence; daughter, Laurel; son, Lorne; his parents; three brothers, Art, Elmer and Gilbert; three sisters, Ida Bauer, Martha Dittus and Delora Forde; and two sons-in-law, Tom Hug and Joe Wisdom.
He will be deeply missed by his survivors including, sons, Larry (Danette), Goldendale, Wash.; and Layne (Vicki), Bismarck; daughters, LeAna Hug, Bismarck; Lynette (Brad) Hopfauf, Mandan; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren, and sister, Ruth Sanders, Amarillo, Tex.
To share memories of Ervin and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.
