Ervin Jose

In September 1955, Ervin lost his right hand in a farm accident, but that didn't stop him. He continued to farm even after they moved to Wilton in 1977.

In 1997, Ervin started making tin men out of cans as a hobby. He became known as “The Tin Man” as he continued making these into his second century.

Ervin was active in each community in which he lived: serving on the Estherville Township school board and School Reorganization board, a lifetime member of Regan/Wilton American Legion, on the board of directors for North Dakota Farmers Union and the Regan Educator Board, held the position of chairman on the Mercer-McLean County Council of Aging and served on the McLean County Council on Aging, was a member of the Silver Hair Legislature as well as being a life member of the VFW, and held various positions at Sunne Lutheran Church.

In April 2009, Florence and Ervin moved into Valley View Assisted Living in Bismarck. At Valley View, he served on the residence council, contributing ideas to improve the safety and comfort of his neighbors there.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Florence; daughter, Laurel; son, Lorne; his parents; three brothers, Art, Elmer and Gilbert; three sisters, Ida Bauer, Martha Dittus and Delora Forde; and two sons-in-law, Tom Hug and Joe Wisdom.