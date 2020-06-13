Ervin Erickson

Ervin E. Erickson, 73, Bismarck, died June 12, 2020, at St. Vincent's, Bismarck. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or service.
Ervin was born Jan. 29, 1947, in Bismarck, the son of Melvin and Olga (Neugebauer) Erickson. He grew up on the family farm in Trygg Township and attended elementary school at Trygg #4. He graduated from Bismarck High School and attended college at Bismarck State and North Dakota State.
Ervin was employed by Interstate Brands and Supervalu Warehouse and enjoyed collecting and refurbishing player pianos.
He is survived by three sisters, Elissa Erickson, Colorado; Enid (Tom) Bachman, Bismarck; Erin Ova, Colorado; one brother, Errol Erickson, Bismarck; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the American Heart Association.
Please visit www.bismarckfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for his family.
