Ernest Silbernagel

In 1979, Ernie and Diane purchased the Eagle Bend News and Bertha-Hewitt Herald newspapers. Ernie was extremely gifted in the art of making conversation and putting people at ease, and this skill served him well as a journalist. Diane's experience as a typesetter, photographer and editor combined with Ernie's penchant for connecting with people made them an incredible duo. They worked well together, often laboring until midnight to get the paper ready for press the next day. Over the course of 20 years, with a combination of hard work and compassion, they built a community newspaper that eventually expanded to include the Clarissa Independent in 1992, enriching the lives of many along the way. They sold the newspaper and print shop in 2000 and moved to Lake Carlos, near Carlos, Minnesota, building their lakeside dream home and continuing their incredible journey together.