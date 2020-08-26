Ernest Schafer

Throughout his life, he found much enjoyment in collecting toy tractors, coins, and belt buckles. He especially enjoyed music. By the time his girls could barely walk and talk, he was playing guitar and singing with them in church. They soon became known as the Schafer Family for their singing ministry in numerous churches around the area and public events, such as the Oktoberfest Variety Shows and Memorial Day Services. He continued his music ministry at the Dakota Hills Men's Coffee and the Elgin Care Center for many years. Ernest passed on to his daughters a love for Jesus Christ, a deep appreciation for music, and a tremendous work ethic.

Ernest was very family-oriented. He always referred to his daughters as his sweethearts, making each feel like his one and only. He had the best sense of humor and the most generous, loving heart that poured over onto his grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was always up for a game of cards and would often ask, "Who feels like getting beat?" There was never a shortage of hugs and I love you's from this affectionate man. He would sign every card and conclude every conversation with "Don't Forget" which is a legacy that will live on in this family forever.