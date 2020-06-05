Ernest Jochim

Ernest “Butch” Jochim, 68, Selfridge, died June 2, 2020 at Sanford Hospital, Bismarck.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 8, at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Selfridge, with Msgr. Chad Gion officiating. Burial will follow services at the St. Philomena Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan.
Due to CDC regulations, there will be a maximum of 50 people allowed in the building at one time during the visitation and at the church.
Butch was born April 26, 1952 in Mandan, the son of Valentine and Lydia (Tischmak) Jochim. He was raised in the Selfridge area and graduated from Fort Yates High School in 1971. He left for a brief time to attend college in Fargo and Wahpeton. Butch then worked at Melroe in Bismarck where he met his loving and devoted wife of almost 45 years, Renei Diede. The two were married on June 26, 1975 and moved back to the Ranch where Butch began to expand the Diamond V Ranch in both cattle and farming. He received numerous awards such as Cedar Soil Range Management Award and Heartland Limousin Association Commercial Producer of the year.
Butch was very devoted to his ranch, but his passion has always been farming where he found peace in the tractor and where he felt close to God. He did everything he could to take care of his place and his family. When Butch would get a free moment, he loved to go fishing. From a young age, whenever time allowed, he would find his way to the river and cast a line.
Left with many fond memories is his wife, Renei; two sons, Brian (Jamie), Beaver City, Neb., and Jason (Jackie), Selfridge; seven grandchildren who he was very proud of, John, Jesse, and Juaquin of Beaver City, Neb., and Novalee, Cydni (Conn.), Cody, and Chevelle of Selfridge; sister-in-law, Colleen Volk; nephew, Kris Jochim; brother-in-law, Randy (Debbie) Diede; niece, Shawna; special, lifelong friend Henry Gayton; and special friends too numerous to mention.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Valentine and Lydia; and three brothers, Melvin, Ferdinand (Speed), and Steven.
Butch's presence will always be felt by those who loved him … and if Butch felt like it, he may even have given you a nickname!
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the family for a trust set up for Butch's grandchildren.
