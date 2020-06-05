Ernest Jochim

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ernest “Butch” Jochim, 68, Selfridge, died June 2, 2020 at Sanford Hospital, Bismarck.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 8, at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Selfridge, with Msgr. Chad Gion officiating. Burial will follow services at the St. Philomena Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan.

Due to CDC regulations, there will be a maximum of 50 people allowed in the building at one time during the visitation and at the church.

Butch was born April 26, 1952 in Mandan, the son of Valentine and Lydia (Tischmak) Jochim. He was raised in the Selfridge area and graduated from Fort Yates High School in 1971. He left for a brief time to attend college in Fargo and Wahpeton. Butch then worked at Melroe in Bismarck where he met his loving and devoted wife of almost 45 years, Renei Diede. The two were married on June 26, 1975 and moved back to the Ranch where Butch began to expand the Diamond V Ranch in both cattle and farming. He received numerous awards such as Cedar Soil Range Management Award and Heartland Limousin Association Commercial Producer of the year.