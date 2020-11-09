Ernest Fritz

Ernest was born on Oct. 19, 1932 to Mike and Christina (Schmidt) Fritz in Glen Ullin. In 1951 he joined the Navy and spent four years in the service. In 1955, he returned from the Navy and attended The University of North Dakota.

In 1957, Ernest returned to Glen Ullin for the weekend where he met Francis Weiand at a dance. They were married Sept. 15, 1958. The couple lived in Grand Forks where Ernest completed his education in 1959. Ernest and Francis lived in Stanton, Hettinger, and moved to Bismarck in 1969 where they lived their entire lives. Ernest was employed with the State Social Service office until his retirement in 1994. Ernest and Francis enjoyed traveling in their motorhome and wintering in Arizona. Ernest was a member of the Eagles Club for 53 years. He was a true Eagle. He served as State and Regional President, Ritual team and received many awards for his service and dedication. Ernest liked to have a nice yard and spent hours grooming the grass.