Ernest Fritz

Ernest (Ernie) Fritz passed peacefully on Nov. 8, 2020.
Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held. To view the live stream mass, go to Bismarck Funeral Home and Crematory’s Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12.
Ernest was born on Oct. 19, 1932 to Mike and Christina (Schmidt) Fritz in Glen Ullin. In 1951 he joined the Navy and spent four years in the service. In 1955, he returned from the Navy and attended The University of North Dakota.
In 1957, Ernest returned to Glen Ullin for the weekend where he met Francis Weiand at a dance. They were married Sept. 15, 1958. The couple lived in Grand Forks where Ernest completed his education in 1959. Ernest and Francis lived in Stanton, Hettinger, and moved to Bismarck in 1969 where they lived their entire lives. Ernest was employed with the State Social Service office until his retirement in 1994. Ernest and Francis enjoyed traveling in their motorhome and wintering in Arizona. Ernest was a member of the Eagles Club for 53 years. He was a true Eagle. He served as State and Regional President, Ritual team and received many awards for his service and dedication. Ernest liked to have a nice yard and spent hours grooming the grass.
Ernest is survived by his wife of 62 years Francis, his son Doug, daughter DeeAnn (Jim) Huss, three grandchildren Jereme (Rebecca) Huss, Samantha Huss, Presley Fritz, great granddaughter Laurel Huss and another due this month. Ernest is preceded in death by his parents, brother, and sister Ann (Fritz) Klein.
Go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com to share a memory of Ernest or view a recording of mass.
