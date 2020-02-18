Emily de Coninck

Emily Louise de Coninck, age 88, of Jamaica, Vt., passed away at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Hanover, N.H., on Jan. 25, 2020. She was the loving daughter of William A. and Emma O. (Sedahl) Kelley of Temple City, Calif. She was also the youngest granddaughter of Mr. Ole Olsen and Ellen (Nordsveen) Sedahl of Sheyenne, N.D.

Emily is survived by her son, Michel of Arlington, Va., her son, Lorenzo of Jamaica, Vt., and her daughter, Diane Newton of Windham, Vt. She is also survived by Jenny, Jesse, Kadin and Jonah - her four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, William.

Emily's life was an inspiration and she will be forever missed by her family who loved her dearly. Her family prays that she will rest in the eternal peace she so richly deserved for the many sacrifices she made to raise her family.

