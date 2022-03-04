Emil Weippert, 95, Fargo, ND died on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 at Bethany on 42nd in Fargo.

Emil Weippert was born on March 18, 1926 to Jacob and Amelia (Brown) Weippert at Chaseley, ND. He attended school in Chaseley and graduated from Bowdon High School. He also attended the Gale Institute in Minneapolis, MN.

He entered the Army Infantry on October 24, 1944 and was involved in the European Theatre of World War II achieving the rank of Tech 4. He was honorably discharged on August 9, 1946.

On January 18, 1950 he began his 35 year career with Northern Pacific Railroad, later known as the Burlington Northern, as an agent/telegrapher. He retired from the railroad in 1986. He was a member of the American Legion for 49 years.

On July 11, 1954, Emil married Marlene Schmidt in Goodrich, ND. In retirement they wintered for 17 years in Mesa, AZ. Emil loved to fish, golf, bowl, play pool, play BINGO and play cards.

Emil is survived by three children, Tim (Shari) of West Fargo, Steven (Renelda) of Fargo and Paul (Susan) of Mesa, AZ; four grandchildren, Chris (Carrie), Lindsay (William) Gladue, Nicholas (Mikayla) and Kimber; five great grandchildren, Lydia, Ella, Liam, Nolan and Greyson; sister-in-law, Jan Schmidt of Bismarck and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brothers, Ted and Eddie; sisters, Emma Huft, Ella Wahl, Eunice Brodehl, Edna Ellsworth, Anna Mae Sponcler and infant siblings, Edwin, Alice and Leah.

Funeral: Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 11 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, Steele with visitation one hour prior.

Burial: ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan, ND.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the ND Veterans Cemetery and Trinity Lutheran Church.

West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center