Emil Kalvoda, 90, Mandan, passed away Feb. 23, 2020 at his home with his loving wife by his side.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan, with Rev. Fred Harvey as celebrant. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a rosary/parish vigil at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Emil was born the son of Joseph and Stepanka (Slaby) Kalvoda on Oct. 14, 1929 in Bismarck. He graduated from Mandan High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1950 and honorably served his country for three years during the Korean War. His time included serving as a Czech interpreter on the Germany-Czechoslovakia border.

After returning from service, he attended college at NDSU on a short-course scholarship. He then returned to Mandan to run the family farm with his brother, Joe. On June 7, 1962, Emil married his sweetheart, Mary (Fried) Kalvoda. Together they raised their 11 children on their small grain and dairy farm. A highlight of farming was hosting the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture for a luncheon in 1991.

