GARRISON—Elva Elaine Karlson, 86, of Garrison, passed away October 5, 2022, at a Hospital in Bismarck.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, October 10, 2022, at the White Shield Complex.
Elva was born to Archie Hopkins and Louise Inkster on February 21, 1936, in Garrison, ND. She attended school in Elbowood and in Garrison.
Elva married Norman Karlson on May 1, 1950, they lived in Minot before making their home in rural Garrison for 70 years. Together they had three children Connie, Neil, and Norma. Elva worked various jobs in Parshall and in White Shield, she worked at White Shield School as a Cook for 16 years prior to retiring. She also worked at Indian Hills Resort in the summer for 12 years. Elva enjoyed riding horse, going to rodeos, trips to the casino, and playing cards.
Elva is survived by children, Connie (Mike) Radke Hanna, Neil (Sandi) Karlson; grandchildren, Corrie, Teri Lee, Kesha, Clint, Nathaniel, Simone, Hunter, Sheena, Sharlo; seven great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; one great-great-great-grandchild; sisters, Vicky Peterson, Ramona Foolish Bear, Izetta Hopkins; brother, Cornelius Hopkins.
Elva is preceded in death by her husband, Norman; daughter, Norma; grandson, Chauncey Radke; brothers, Irvin “Bimbo” Peterson Jr., Francis “Ole” Peterson, Drew Hopkins; sisters, Phyllis Kyllo, Ardella Arndt, Sandy Landenburger, Becky Hitchings, Caroline Hopkins, Dolly Hopkins.
Arrangements are conducted by Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison, ND.