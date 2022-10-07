Elva Elaine Karlson

Elva was born to Archie Hopkins and Louise Inkster on February 21, 1936, in Garrison, ND. She attended school in Elbowood and in Garrison.

Elva married Norman Karlson on May 1, 1950, they lived in Minot before making their home in rural Garrison for 70 years. Together they had three children Connie, Neil, and Norma. Elva worked various jobs in Parshall and in White Shield, she worked at White Shield School as a Cook for 16 years prior to retiring. She also worked at Indian Hills Resort in the summer for 12 years. Elva enjoyed riding horse, going to rodeos, trips to the casino, and playing cards.