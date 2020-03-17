ElRoy Haadem

ElRoy E. Haadem, 77, Bismarck, passed away March 13, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Medical Center, Bismarck. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.
ElRoy was born April 11, 1942 at Jamestown to Roy and Gladys (Englerth) Haadem. He was raised and educated in Tappen. After graduating from High School in Tappen he attended NDSU, graduating in 1964 with a degree in agriculture. While at NDSU, he joined the ROTC. After graduation, he joined the Army. He served as a helicopter pilot in the Medivac Unit in Vietnam. He served in Vietnam for one year where in 1968 he received the Silver Star award, among other awards. His mission in Vietnam was to save lives, not take them and he did that honorably.
Upon being honorably discharged from the Army, he returned home to Tappen. Shortly thereafter, he accepted employment with NDSU Extension Service. He first served as assistant county agent in Williston, and from there moved to Carrington and served Foster County for nine years. While in Carrington, he married Carol Flowers in May of 1971. They made their home there until 1975, at which time they moved to Bismarck and he served Burleigh County for 35 years.
While in Carrington, he joined the ND National Guard Unit out of Bismarck as a helicopter pilot. He flew huey helicopters until age 60, at which time he retired. He was honored to serve with many guardsmen and was well respected. However, that respect went both ways.
While serving Foster and Burleigh counties, his favorite job was coaching 4-H kids in livestock judging. He coached many teams and they were usually a force to be reckoned with at the contests. The kids won many trips to state and national contests over the years. 4-H was always important to him and the kids were always #1. ElRoy enrolled in an off-campus program from UND and in 1999 completed his master's degree in public administration. He received his Warrant Officer 5 in April of 2001.
He was a member of the Bismarck Rotary Club, Burleigh County Park Board, Burleigh County 4-H Building Committee and other committees.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; two sons, Throy (Kristi), Rolla, and Jerad (Heather), one daughter Kristen (Tyrone) Klein, Bismarck, two sisters, Mona Kay Haadem, Tappen, and Gay Ann Haadem, Bismarck; sister-in-law, Judy Haadem, Tappen; six grandchildren, Jalin, Noah, Brennen, Kallie, Kasen, Quinn; and many nieces and nephews.
ElRoy was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Rowene; brother, Tilman; two nephews, Trent, Ezra; and special friend Patrick Carpentier.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorials to Our Saviour's Evangelical Lutheran Church, the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery or the 4-H Foundation.
Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.