ElRoy Haadem

ElRoy E. Haadem, 77, Bismarck, passed away March 13, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Medical Center, Bismarck. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

ElRoy was born April 11, 1942 at Jamestown to Roy and Gladys (Englerth) Haadem. He was raised and educated in Tappen. After graduating from High School in Tappen he attended NDSU, graduating in 1964 with a degree in agriculture. While at NDSU, he joined the ROTC. After graduation, he joined the Army. He served as a helicopter pilot in the Medivac Unit in Vietnam. He served in Vietnam for one year where in 1968 he received the Silver Star award, among other awards. His mission in Vietnam was to save lives, not take them and he did that honorably.

Upon being honorably discharged from the Army, he returned home to Tappen. Shortly thereafter, he accepted employment with NDSU Extension Service. He first served as assistant county agent in Williston, and from there moved to Carrington and served Foster County for nine years. While in Carrington, he married Carol Flowers in May of 1971. They made their home there until 1975, at which time they moved to Bismarck and he served Burleigh County for 35 years.