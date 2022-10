MANDAN—Leona Beehler, 85, Mandan, died October 3, 2022 at Sunset Drive Prospera, Mandan, with her loving family by her side. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, October 10, 2022, at 1:30 PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mandan. Visitation will take place on Sunday, October 9, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home with Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7:00 PM.