Eloise Wyckoff

Eloise Ann Wyckoff passed away peacefully in the arms of her parents. She came into the world on Feb. 24, 2020 and left on Feb. 29, 2020. Eloise was daughter to Kelly and Tristen Wyckoff of Minot.

We found out at 20 weeks that our sweet baby girl had a congenital heart defect that would require multiple open-heart surgeries. A few days after she was born we learned she had a genetic disorder and there was nothing we could do to save her. We were ready to fight with her. We were ready to navigate the long road ahead. We were not ready to let her go.

She is survived by her parents, Kelly and Tristen Wyckoff, brothers, Edward and Declan. Maternal great-grandmother, Barbara Abfalter, Bismarck; maternal grandparents, Donald and Carol Huck, Mandan; and paternal grandparents, Robert and Joyce Wyckoff, Mandan.

She was a cherished daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and cousin who was able to meet all of her immediate family before she was embraced in the loving arms of our Lord.

To honor her memory, we are asking for donations to the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital Charity Care in lieu of flowers.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 108 3rd Street NE, Mandan.