Elmer Steiner

Elmer R. Steiner, 71, Bismarck, passed away June 16, 2020, while undergoing treatment at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 806 E Broadway, Bismarck.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A rosary/vigil service will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friends and family are welcome.
Elmer was born April 14, 1949, in Richardton, the son of John F. and Anna Marie (Greff) Steiner. His preschool years were spent on a farm outside of Mott, until the family moved to Bismarck where Elmer spent the rest of his life.
He attended elementary school at St. Joseph and St. Anne schools, and graduated from St. Mary's Central High School in 1967. Elmer attended Bismarck Junior College before beginning a lifelong career of carpentry and woodworking, a passion he shared with his father and siblings. He worked for John Graner Construction to start his career, along with a part-time job at Eddy Wagner and Bud Zimblelman's Auctioneer Service. Elmer started his own construction business where he spent a majority of his career working alongside his valued partner and good friend, Gregory (Gus) Smith. After hanging up his hammer professionally, he had brief stints at Midwest Motor Express and Walmart. After retiring, he worked with his brother Duane at the Bismarck Cancer Center. Elmer married Elizabeth (Betty) Kueffler, of Grenora, on April 18, 1970, whom he met while helping her change a tire. With the help of his father, siblings and friends, Elmer built the home where he and Betty raised their son, Shane, and cared for their three grandchildren.
Elmer enjoyed many hobbies including giving hayrides and driving his sleigh pulled by a pair of beautiful draft horses, card playing (especially pinochle), horseshoes, fishing, hunting, professional auctioneering and attending junk festivals. Over the last few years, you could find him with his son, siblings and nephews at various card tournaments or auctions looking for the unusual piece of farm equipment or antique that he shared with family and friends. For those who knew him well, Elmer often had a joke or two, was willing to play a round of cards rain or shine, loved good German cooking and spending time with loved ones. A man of service, Elmer was always one of the first to volunteer his expertise to help others.
Elmer is survived by his wife of 50 years, Betty; son, Shane, and his wife, Michelle; and grandchildren, Steele, Avery and Archer, all of Bismarck. Elmer is also survived by brothers, Stan (Joy) Steiner, Jackson, Wyo., Duane Steiner, Bismarck, Rick (Bonnie) Steiner, Washburn, and John (Kathy) Steiner, Jamestown; sister, Sue (Bruce) Jenkins, Hixson, Tenn.; sister-in-law, Lil Steiner (Tim), Bismarck; brother-in-law, Randy Slominski (Sherril), Grand Forks; and seven nephews, six nieces, 12 great-nephews and nine great-nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna Marie Steiner; brother, Tim Steiner; and sister, Sherril Slominski.
The family requests memorial tributes be directed to Elizabeth Steiner to assist with funeral and medical expenses.
To share memories of Elmer and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.