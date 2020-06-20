Elmer Steiner

He attended elementary school at St. Joseph and St. Anne schools, and graduated from St. Mary's Central High School in 1967. Elmer attended Bismarck Junior College before beginning a lifelong career of carpentry and woodworking, a passion he shared with his father and siblings. He worked for John Graner Construction to start his career, along with a part-time job at Eddy Wagner and Bud Zimblelman's Auctioneer Service. Elmer started his own construction business where he spent a majority of his career working alongside his valued partner and good friend, Gregory (Gus) Smith. After hanging up his hammer professionally, he had brief stints at Midwest Motor Express and Walmart. After retiring, he worked with his brother Duane at the Bismarck Cancer Center. Elmer married Elizabeth (Betty) Kueffler, of Grenora, on April 18, 1970, whom he met while helping her change a tire. With the help of his father, siblings and friends, Elmer built the home where he and Betty raised their son, Shane, and cared for their three grandchildren.