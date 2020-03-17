Elmer Horning, 90, Bismarck, passed away peacefully at home on March 12, 2020. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, March 19, at The Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck. A rosary/vigil service will begin at 7 p.m.

Burial will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Elmer was born in Solen on Sept. 7, 1929. He completed school in the eighth grade and helped on the farm. On June 25, 1957, Elmer married Barbara Schaff at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Mandan.

Elmer and Barb made their home in Bismarck. Elmer was enlisted in the Army in 1951 and was stationed in Alaska for two years. He worked for Delzer Ready Mix Concrete and later went to work for Northern Improvement until retiring in 1992. After retiring, he worked for Aberle Farms until March 2015.

He enjoyed snowmobiling, going to snowmobile races, camping, fishing and hunting. He like working on and tinkering with equipment. He loved taking his grandchildren to McDonald's or Scotty's Drive Inn. He also loved to spoil his great-grandchildren.