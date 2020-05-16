Elmer Eiseman, 85, Bismarck, unexpectedly passed away on May 14, 2020 at Augusta Place, Bismarck after a very short stay. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 18 at Zion Lutheran Chruch, 413 E Ave D, Bismarck. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A prayer service will begin at 7:30 p.m. Due to recent CDC regulations, there will be a maximum of 40 people allowed in the building at one time during the visitation. Burial will be held at the ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.
Elmer was born Dec. 11, 1934 in Logan County to Jacob and Amalia (Diegel) Eiseman. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Wishek. He attended school in Burnstad and Wishek. Prior to enlisting in the National Guard in 1953, he was employed at the Mobil Service Station in Wishek. In 1957 he was drafted into the U.S. Army and spent 16 months in active duty in South Korea. He received an honorable discharge in 1959.
In September 1960, Elmer married Ida Hildenbrand and together they had four children. Elmer worked for his dad who owned liquor establishments in Wishek and Kulm, later purchasing his own bar in Fredonia in 1966. In 1975, he purchased and operated the Chicken Hut with his family in Wishek for four years. Upon retirement, he needed something to keep him busy, so he went to work for Bismarck Parks & Recreation, retiring in 2004 due to health reasons. In June 2007 his good friend, Dan Silbernagel, called and asked Elmer to help out at Silbernagel Repair Service which he enjoyed for several years. He was also a driver for Eide Chrysler for a number of years.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping. Elmer was an avid Twins and Vikings fan. He was able to attend a game in the new Vikings Stadium. Elmer and Doris enjoyed bus trips with friends to multiple states. The highlight of their trips was the Alaskan cruise.
On Nov. 23, 2001 Elmer married Doris Brandt (Thiel) in Bismarck. He is survived by his wife, Doris; three daughters, Darcy (Gerald) Ruff, Lehr, Kim (Jayson) Deyle, Bismarck, and Debra Eiseman, Bismarck; five grandchildren, Chad Ruff, Abby (Ryan) Wolf, Samantha (Mike) Fischer, Meghan Eiseman and Alex (Kristen) Deyle; five great-grandchildren, Matthew, Lydia and Jake Wolf, Veda and Mae Fischer. He is also survived by three stepsons, Brian Thiel, David (Tracy) Thiel, and Tim Thiel, all of Bismarck; two step grandchildren, Kalie and Gage Thiel, whom he enjoyed spending a lot of time with. Sisters, Phyllis (Marvin) Gall, Wishek, and Delores Berry, Anchorage, Alaska; and brother, Jack Eiseman, Bismarck.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Gregory; great-granddaughter, Hannah Ruff; and brother, Clinton.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Veteran's Cemetery or the American Cancer Society.
To sign the online guestbook and to view the funeral service livestream, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.
