Elmer Eiseman, 85, Bismarck, unexpectedly passed away on May 14, 2020 at Augusta Place, Bismarck after a very short stay. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 18 at Zion Lutheran Chruch, 413 E Ave D, Bismarck. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A prayer service will begin at 7:30 p.m. Due to recent CDC regulations, there will be a maximum of 40 people allowed in the building at one time during the visitation. Burial will be held at the ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Elmer was born Dec. 11, 1934 in Logan County to Jacob and Amalia (Diegel) Eiseman. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Wishek. He attended school in Burnstad and Wishek. Prior to enlisting in the National Guard in 1953, he was employed at the Mobil Service Station in Wishek. In 1957 he was drafted into the U.S. Army and spent 16 months in active duty in South Korea. He received an honorable discharge in 1959.