Ellis Lavern Ross

Funeral Services will be Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. also at the Living Faith Church, Watford City, ND. Pastor Roger Olson will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Schafer Cemetery in Watford City. Military Honors will be provided by the U.S. Marine Honor Guard & McKenzie County American Legion. Visitation will be Friday, July 29, 2022 from 12:00 to 5:30 p.m. at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Watford City. A family service will be Friday, July 29, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Living Faith Church, 805 14th St., SW Watford City, ND.