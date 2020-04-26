× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ellis Christianson, 85, Kenmare, passed away April 20, 2020. Ellis was born Jan. 8, 1935, son of Gena (Anderson) and Bennie Christianson. He graduated from Kenmare High School. Ellis and his wife Joan (Johnsen) farmed southwest of Kenmare. Joan died in 2003 and he continued to farm until the time of his death.

He loved life and traveled and cruised to many places. He served on many boards: Farmers Union Lumber, Kenmare Hospital, Spencer Township and Nazareth Lutheran.

Ellis is survived by his children: Greg Christianson, Kenmare and Brenda Marr, Wichita, Kan.; grandchildren: Tyler (Amity), Tawnya, Tracey, and Timmy Marr; great-grandchild Ellis; sisters: Bonnie Jean (Robert) Johnson, Bismarck, and Gail (Richard) Lindquist, Boise, Idaho, brothers-in-law: Donald (Leanore) Johnsen, Thief River Falls, Minn., and Lyle (Sue) Johnsen, Bismarck; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Joan, Gladys and Guy Johnsen.

Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, April 27, at Lakeside Cemetery, Kenmare. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

(Thompson Larson Funeral Home, Minot)

