Ellen B. Payne

DICKINSON - A funeral service for Ellen B. Payne, 92, of Dickinson, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Stevenson Funeral Home in Dickinson. Burial will take place in the Regent Cemetery.

Visitation for Ellen will take place an hour prior to the service.

Ellen passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at St. Luke's Home in Dickinson.

Ellen was born November 26, 1929 in Oakdale, ND at the foothills of the Killdeer Mountains to Floyd Dewitt Lineaewaver and Edna Lucia Cobb.

Ellen received her teaching degree at Dickinson State University and taught for many years. Ellen and her husband Howard lived and worked tirelessly on their farm on Black Butte near Regent ND. She enjoyed spending time climbing the butte, tending her vegetable and flower gardens, reading, and had a special talent for making things look shiny and new. Howard and Ellen eventually retired in Dickinson ND, where going out to restaurants was one of Ellen's favorite activities.

Ellen is survived by her children: Rita Payne of Dickinson; Rhonda (Tony) Gawrylow of Beulah, Raymond Payne of Dickinson; grandchildren: Michelle (Darcy) Fossum, Travis Helfenstein of Bismarck, Celena Helfenstein Bismarck Mandan, Crystal (Chris) Dauksavage of Dickinson, Eleicha Helfenstein of Bismarck Mandan, Autumn (Braidan) Serna of Beulah, Dustin Gawrylow of Bismarck, Robert Gawrylow of Mandan. Siblings: Alvin Lineaweaver of California; Ellen also has 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Floyd and Edna Lineaweaver; husband, Everett Howard Payne (Papa); and sisters: Joyce and Edna Mae.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com

Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Dickinson