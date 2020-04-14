× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ella Lillian Nayes, 95, Bismarck, passed away on April 12, 2020 at Missouri Slope, Bismarck. A private family graveside service will be held at Loring Cemetery south of Dodge.

Ella was born on Feb. 26, 1925 to Soren and Margaret (Lee) Nordby in the Dodge area. She was raised on a farm and helped with farming throughout her childhood. She attended and graduated from Dodge High School in 1943. After graduation, she taught rural school for two years at Ridgeway District and Marshal. She then traveled to Norway for six months and visited relatives. When she returned, she went to work for US Bank where she remained for 37 years.

She traveled a lot, including trips to New Zealand, Australia, and in 1975, she took a trip around the world. In 1997, Ella married LeRoy Nayes and together they continued to travel.

Ella was an active member of the Sons of Norway and was also active at Trinity Lutheran Church. Her hobbies included sewing and traveling.

She is survived by her sister, Cora (James) Maxie; two stepsons, Larry (Carol) Nayes and Lee (Lynn) Nayes; one stepdaughter, Linda (Paul) Brown; three nieces and one nephew.

She was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Nayes, and her parents.

To share memories of Ella and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ella Nayes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.