Elizabeth Wolff

Elizabeth "Jean" Wolff (Goroski), 86, passed away peacefully Aug. 1, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. CST Friday, Aug. 7, at the Church of the Ascension, 1825 S. Third St., Bismarck. For those who cannot attend the service, it will be livestreamed on the Bismarck Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page. She will be buried at St. Mary's Cemetery in Bismarck alongside her beloved husband, Bill Wolff. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. CST Thursday, at the Bismarck Funeral Home followed by a prayer service and rosary beginning at 7 p.m.

Elizabeth "Jean" Wolff was born to Stephen and Sophia Goroski in Beach during the Dust Bowl and post-Great Depression era. With this came a lot of hard, manual labor and farm work to assist in the family's livelihood. Jean was the second oldest of six children: Teresa Garneau, Robert Goroski (deceased), Gerald Goroski, Raymond Goroski and Marianne Knapp. She spent her childhood on her family farm and attended Sacred Heart High School in Miles City, Mont. Following graduation, she attended a teacher's college and met the love of her life, Bill Wolff before the enamored couple moved to Washington D.C. where they were married on Oct. 16, 1954.