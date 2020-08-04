Elizabeth Wolff

Elizabeth "Jean" Wolff (Goroski), 86, passed away peacefully Aug. 1, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. CST Friday, Aug. 7, at the Church of the Ascension, 1825 S. Third St., Bismarck. For those who cannot attend the service, it will be livestreamed on the Bismarck Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page. She will be buried at St. Mary's Cemetery in Bismarck alongside her beloved husband, Bill Wolff. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. CST Thursday, at the Bismarck Funeral Home followed by a prayer service and rosary beginning at 7 p.m.
Elizabeth "Jean" Wolff was born to Stephen and Sophia Goroski in Beach during the Dust Bowl and post-Great Depression era. With this came a lot of hard, manual labor and farm work to assist in the family's livelihood. Jean was the second oldest of six children: Teresa Garneau, Robert Goroski (deceased), Gerald Goroski, Raymond Goroski and Marianne Knapp. She spent her childhood on her family farm and attended Sacred Heart High School in Miles City, Mont. Following graduation, she attended a teacher's college and met the love of her life, Bill Wolff before the enamored couple moved to Washington D.C. where they were married on Oct. 16, 1954.
The couple remained in D.C. for three years before relocating to Minneapolis where Jean worked for Northwestern Bell. They lived in Minneapolis until 1965, when they moved to Dickinson with their three children: Stephen, Dwayne and Yvonne. Shortly after their move, Bill opened his insurance agency. While living in Dickinson, Jean and Bill loved to travel to see other relatives living in different parts of the United States, spend time with friends and be outdoors. Following Bill's retirement in 2008, Jean and Bill relocated to Bismarck to be closer to family, friends and better medical care.
Jean and Bill were dedicated members of the Ascension Church congregation in Bismarck where they frequented mass and participated in luncheons and social activities. Jean was passionate about gardening, baking, dancing the waltz with Bill, quilting and crocheting. She loved spending time with her family and friends and enjoyed passing the time laughing with Bill. Jean was a selfless, gentle soul who loved to laugh and brought an endless amount of love and light to all those she encountered. She had a wonderful sense of humor and could light up a room with her smile and positivity. A remarkable woman, exceptionally grounded in her strong Catholic faith, she was a beacon of light to all those around her and a true example of strength.
Jean is survived by her children, Stephen (Candace) Wolff, Dwayne (Julie) Wolff and Yvonne (Bob) Keniston; her grandchildren, Jessie Sickler (Trent), Chansy Wolff, Cassidy (Noah) Zeiser, Erika and Tanner Wolff and Megan Keniston; her great-grandchildren, Styrling, Reece and Ava Sickler.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her brother.
Jean's warm-hearted, cheerful personality will be greatly missed by all.
