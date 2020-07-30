Elizabeth Sperle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elizabeth “Betty” Barbara (Marquart) Sperle, 88, died July 28, 2020, at her home in Napoleon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon, with the burial to follow at St. Philip Neri Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church. For the safety of all, the family requests all attendees wear face coverings. There will be no reception following.

Betty was born March 21, 1932, to Bernard and Clementine (Kuhn) Marquart at the family farm two miles northwest of Napoleon. She attended a nearby country school through eighth grade and graduated from Napoleon High in 1949. After attending Valley City Normal School, she taught for six years in country schools around Napoleon and also lived and worked in Bismarck for a time.

Betty married Peter Sperle Aug. 27, 1955, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church. They lived four miles east of Napoleon for a year before taking over the Marquart farm where Betty had been born and raised. Between 1956 and 1978, the family grew to include twelve children.