Elizabeth Renner

Elizabeth “Betty” Renner, 92, of Mandan, passed away January 11, 2021 at Sanford Hospital, Bismarck.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, January 18, 2021 at Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan, ND, with Rev. Fred Harvey as celebrant. Burial will take place on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Sunday, January 17, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a PRIVATE family vigil beginning at 7:00 PM. The vigil and Mass will be live streamed on the Weigel Funeral Home website under Betty's obituary page.

Please adhere to all mask mandates and social distancing guidelines.

Elizabeth “Betty” Renner was born on February 1, 1928 in Timmer, ND, to Frank and Eva (Gerhardt) Kuntz. She attended the Fallon, ND, boarding school where she graduated from the eighth grade. In her younger years, Betty enjoyed spending time in the fields with her father and siblings, where she helped with threshing, haying, and drove a McCormick tractor.