Elizabeth Fuhrman, 88, Bismarck, passed away peacefully Feb. 10, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with burial in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. There will be no visitation, as cremation has taken place.

Elizabeth was born Dec. 1, 1931, near Linton to Anton and Barbara (Mosset) Werner. She was raised and educated in Bismarck. She worked at St. Alexius Medical Center in Bismarck for most of her life. She enjoyed fishing with family and playing cards and spending time with family.

She is survived by daughters, Colene, Denise and Nadine, all of Bismarck; sons Thomas Jr., Bismarck, Bryant (Robin), Salida, Colo., and Kent (Shari), Fargo; sisters, Luella Holzer, Mary (Dick) Cieslak, Diane (Eddie) Dockter, Delores Schmidtke and Lundina (Benny) Haux, all of Bismarck, and Irene (Ken) Adolf, Utah; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas; sister Cecelia; and brothers, Glen and Tony.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.

