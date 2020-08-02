Elizabeth Brown

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elizabeth “Betty” Marie Brown, 82, Mandan, passed away July 28, 2020, at Miller Pointe, Mandan.

A Graveside Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Mandan Union Cemetery, Mandan, with Rev. Rick Loewen as officiant.

Elizabeth “Betty” Marie Brown was born Jan. 26, 1938, on a farm near Werner, to Clarence and Viola (Braun) Brown. She was educated in various county schools and received her high school diploma through correspondence lessons.

Betty moved to Mandan and was a lifetime resident there. She worked in the food industry at the Western Grill for several years and then also at The Town House.

Betty will be deeply missed by her brother, William “Bill” Albers Brown (Charles J. Lewis); sisters-in-law, Bernie Brown and Marlene Brown; brother-in-law, Delons Oster; and several nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Charlie “John” Brown and Donavon Brown; and sisters, Lorraine Berg and Maureen Oster.

