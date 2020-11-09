Eleanor Speaks, 100, passed away peacefully on Nov. 5, 2020. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 1919 N 2nd St, Bismarck. For livestreaming of both the funeral mass and vigil/prayer service, go to the funeral home’s website.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck. A rosary/vigil service will begin at 7 p.m.

Eleanor was born Oct. 20, 1920 in Bismarck to Josephine and Frank Leo Gabel. She attended school in Bismarck. She was the third youngest of twelve siblings. She married Willard Speaks and together, they had two children, Patricia Ann and Michael Willard. Eleanor and Willard were excellent grandparents to their eight grandchildren.

Eleanor is survived by her daughter Patricia Ehli and eight grandchildren, Dawn Nelson, Robert Ehli, Terry Ehli, Jill Strand, Kellie Brooks, Tom Speaks, Steve Speaks, David Speaks, and several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her great grandson Ryan Strand, who helped her a lot in her older years.