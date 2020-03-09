Eleanor Harsch, 96, Bismarck, formerly of Mott, died March 5, 2020 at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center, Bismarck. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, with Pastor Corey Warner officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be held at 2 p.m. at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Eleanor was born on Feb. 22, 1924 to John and Bertha (Dittus) Klein in Hettinger County. She was raised on the family farm and attended a one room rural school in Burt.

After completing school, she worked as a caregiver, cook and housekeeper for various families in Odessa Township. She met the love of her life, John Harsch, at a church pie social. During John’s tour in the military, she worked in Mott for the Trousdale Family. After John’s discharge, they were married on Nov. 30, 1945 at the Harsch family farm in a double wedding ceremony with Bill and Esther Harsch. While farming with her husband for over 30 years, they made their home in Mott and were blessed with three children, Willard, Audrey, and Lavonn.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}