Eleanor Harsch, 96, Bismarck, formerly of Mott, died March 5, 2020 at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center, Bismarck. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, with Pastor Corey Warner officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Burial will be held at 2 p.m. at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.
Eleanor was born on Feb. 22, 1924 to John and Bertha (Dittus) Klein in Hettinger County. She was raised on the family farm and attended a one room rural school in Burt.
After completing school, she worked as a caregiver, cook and housekeeper for various families in Odessa Township. She met the love of her life, John Harsch, at a church pie social. During John’s tour in the military, she worked in Mott for the Trousdale Family. After John’s discharge, they were married on Nov. 30, 1945 at the Harsch family farm in a double wedding ceremony with Bill and Esther Harsch. While farming with her husband for over 30 years, they made their home in Mott and were blessed with three children, Willard, Audrey, and Lavonn.
Eleanor was an excellent cook and enjoyed baking and making German food dishes. Her rhubarb pie, kuchen and strudels were family favorites. She tended the garden and yard and especially enjoyed her many beautiful flowers. Eleanor was musically gifted and could play the piano, organ, accordian, and harmonica by ear. She was a meticulous painter and enjoyed working for Edmund and Nita Bertsch in their painting business. Eleanor was a member of the Zoar Congregational Church of Mott and was active in the Zoar Ladies Fellowship.
She was a very loving, caring, generous Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma and friend who cared deeply about her family and friends. Eleanor was always willing to give a helping hand to those in need. She enjoyed family gatherings, going out to eat, and sharing a good story over a cup of coffee.
Eleanor is survived and will be deeply missed by her children, Willard (Jeannette) Harsch, Bismarck; Audrey Myers, Bismarck; and Lavonn (Loren) Hanson, Fergus Falls, Minn.; her grandchildren, Kim (Kevin) Dutchuk, Shanna Nordeen, Ryan Myers (Ari and Avery Alvarez), Jonathan Hanson, Lindsay (Andy) Lohse, Joshua Hanson; and great-grandchildren, Dustin Dutchuk, BreeAnn Dutchuk, Kirby Nordeen, Declan Lohse; sister, Nita Bertsch; and many special nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; brother, Milton Klein; son-in-law, John Myers; and grandson-in-law, Josh Nordeen.
A special thank you for all the loving care shown to Eleanor by the staff at Valley View and Missouri Slope Care Center.
