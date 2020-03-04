Eldon Beastrom, 89, Bismarck, formerly of Hazelton, passed away on March 2, 2020. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 1919 N 2nd St, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A rosary/vigil service will begin at 7 p.m.

Eldon was born on Aug. 8, 1930 to Harry and Anne (Schanlaber) Beastrom of Hazelton. He attended school in Hazelton and graduated from Hazelton High School in 1948. After graduation, Eldon stayed on the family farm to help his father.

Eldon married Darlene Kist at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Hazelton on Jan. 24, 1953. They farmed southeast of Hazelton until 1994, when they moved to Bismarck. Eldon and Darlene had five children: Les, Dave, Loren, Kathy and Tamera.

Over the years Eldon was involved with Hazelton Lions Club, Hazelton-Moffit School Board, Hazelton Grain Elevator Board, Hazelton Trap Shoot Club, Knights of Columbus, and Emmons County Soil Conservation.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}