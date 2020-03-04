Eldon Beastrom, 89, Bismarck, formerly of Hazelton, passed away on March 2, 2020. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 1919 N 2nd St, Bismarck.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A rosary/vigil service will begin at 7 p.m.
Eldon was born on Aug. 8, 1930 to Harry and Anne (Schanlaber) Beastrom of Hazelton. He attended school in Hazelton and graduated from Hazelton High School in 1948. After graduation, Eldon stayed on the family farm to help his father.
Eldon married Darlene Kist at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Hazelton on Jan. 24, 1953. They farmed southeast of Hazelton until 1994, when they moved to Bismarck. Eldon and Darlene had five children: Les, Dave, Loren, Kathy and Tamera.
Over the years Eldon was involved with Hazelton Lions Club, Hazelton-Moffit School Board, Hazelton Grain Elevator Board, Hazelton Trap Shoot Club, Knights of Columbus, and Emmons County Soil Conservation.
Eldon was awarded Outstanding Young Farmer award by the Jaycees and Melvin Jones Fellow award by Lions International Foundation. As well as numerous awards for his accomplishments in resource conservation, most notable being the award for Statewide Outstanding Tree Farmer in 1991.
Eldon's favorite pastime hobbies were spending time with family and friends, tending to his yard and trees, horseback trail riding, trap shooting, bowling, fishing, and hunting. He enjoyed his occasional elk hunting trips to Montana with his sons and friends.
Survivors of his immediate family include his children and their spouses, Les Beastrom, Bismarck; Dave Beastrom, Linton; Loren (Charlotte) Beastrom, Hazelton; Kathy (Jeff) Browne, Wadena, Minn.; Tamera (Mark) Tenney, Fort Collins, Colo.; 13 grandchildren, Sarah (Brett) Anderson, Erik Beastrom, Crystal Beastrom, Jennifer (Joey) Lauinger, Derrick Beastrom, Kayla (Mitch) Tooke, Carmen (Jeto) Fisher, Nicklas (Laura) Beastrom, Andrew (Dominique) Browne, Kelsey Browne, Danielle Richter, Megan Richter, and Michael (Michelle) Richter; 14 great-grandchildren, Everett, Trinity, Ashton, Anyssa, Lydia, Knox, Everson, Connar, Aliannah, Khloe, Michael, Suzzy, Bailey, and Jack. Eldon's surviving brothers and sister include: Keith Beastrom, Cleveland, Ohio; Renee (Jerry) Appert, Hazelton; and Wayne (Norma) Beastrom, Forest Lake, Minn.; brothers-in-law, Edward Schmidt, Bismarck; Jack (Janet) Kist, West Fargo; and his loving, devoted friend, Rose Klym, Bismarck.
Preceding Eldon in death is his wife of 59 years, Darlene; parents, Harry and Anna Beastrom; daughter-in-law, Mary Beastrom; and sister, Arley Schmidt; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Royce (Danna) Van Sickle.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests to plant a tree in memory of Eldon.
To share memories of Eldon and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.