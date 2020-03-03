Eldon Beastrom, 89, Bismarck, formerly of Hazelton, passed away on March 2, 2020. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 1919 N 2nd St, Bismarck.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A rosary/vigil service will begin at 7 p.m.
Further arrangements are pending with Parkway Funeral Service.
To plant a tree in memory of Eldon Beastrom as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.