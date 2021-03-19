Elaine Wright

Elaine Edna Wright passed away March 11, 2021 at the age of 96. She was fortunate to be able to live at her home up until a brief stay at the hospital and rehab facility.

Burial has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held at a future date.

Elaine was born Nov. 11, 1924 to William Emil and Helen Amanda (Bjorem) Eckhoff in Ada, Minnesota. She graduated from Ada High School in 1943.

On Feb. 6, 1953 she married Clyde Wilson Wright in Glendive, Montana. Moving to Mandan and finally Bismarck where she lived, worked, and raised her family. Her husband, Clyde passed away in 1983. She worked for St. Alexius Hospital until her retirement in 1990.

Elaine was an active member of First Lutheran Church and was a tireless volunteer and champion of so many charities. She loved reading, watching game shows, crossword puzzles, and baking incredible meals and treats.

Elaine is survived by her daughter, Deborah, Lowell, Mass.; son, Brad, Bismarck; brother, Arlen Eckhoff, Mandan, and many nieces and their families in Texas and Minnesota.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde; sister and brother-in-law, Marlys and T.W. Jean and many friends.