× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elaine Johnson, 65, Beulah, passed away June 30, 2020, at Sakakawea Medical Center, Hazen. Services will be held at a later date.

Elaine was born Oct. 11, 1954, in Jamestown, to Gerald and Lillian (Wilks) Brugman. She grew up and attended school in Jamestown and graduated from Jamestown High School. She furthered her education at Valley City State University, getting her Bachelor's degree in Art. Elaine moved to Beulah in 1978 and taught art at Beulah Public Schools until retiring in 2010. She married Brad Johnson in 1985 at Delta, Utah, and the couple had two children, Jenny and Tyler.

Elaine loved art. She loved to paint and draw, whether at home or on vacation. Elaine greatly enjoyed traveling, going all over the country with Brad when he worked construction. She enjoyed meeting new people everywhere they went. Elaine also liked to go to the casino and play slot machines and going boating (not fishing!).

Elaine is survived by her husband of 35 years, Brad, Beulah; daughter, Jenny Brugman, Scotts Valley, Calif.; son, Tyler Johnson, Mandan; two brothers, Bob (Beth) Brugman, Houston, Texas, and Don (Amy) Brugman, Wichita, Kan.; one sister-in-law, Carla (Jim) Robbins, St. Paul, Minn.; many nieces and nephews; and her favorite little friends, Kylie, Kaylee and Keegan.