Viewing for Elaine Fettig, 73, of Killdeer will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6 at Stevenson Funeral Home in Killdeer. Burial will follow at Werner Cemetery in Dunn County.

Elaine passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 in Dunn County.

Elaine was born in Dickinson on June 18, 1948 to Elmer and LouAnn (Madson) Nordsven. She grew up and graduated from Halliday High School in 1966. She married Don Fettig and to this union their son, Chad was born. Elaine enjoyed making clay crafts and will be remembered for her stylish dress attire.

She is survived by her son Chad (Carrie) Fettig of Las Vegas; grandson Cody; brothers Elmer Jr. (Paulette) Nordsven of Watford, Randy (Mary) Nordsven of Dickinson, Greg (Casey) Nordsven of Killdeer; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and LouAnn; and sister, Lorraine Zarr.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at stevensonfuneralhome.com.

