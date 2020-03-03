Elaine Bixby

Elaine J. Bixby passed away on Feb. 25, 2020 in Bismarck. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.
Burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Bismarck.
Elaine was born in Berwick on Aug. 28, 1938. She graduated from Berwick High School.
You have free articles remaining.
She married Jay O. Bixby on Nov. 22, 1957 and they eventually settled down in Bismarck. They had four children Corrine K. (Bixby) Williams, Lorreen G. Bixby, Jeffrey J. Bixby, and Tammy J. (Bixby) Krambeck.
Elaine worked at Medcenter One (formally known as Bismarck Hospital) as a CNA for 25 years then later on worked for Dakota Foundation as a CMA/mental health tech. Elaine enjoyed fishing, cooking/baking, gardening, needlework, traveling, taking casino trips, and going on cruises. Elaine won the North Dakota National Bowling Tournament, the Christmas Lighting contest at Tatley Meadows, and was a participant in numerous fishing tournaments throughout the state.
Elaine was survived by her son, Jeffrey Bixby, Bismarck; daughter, Lorreen Bixby, Dudley, N.C.; Elaine is also survived by her brothers, Edwin (Sharon) Walter, Minot; Michael (Cathy) Walter, Towner; Larry Walter, McVille; Valentine Walter, Missoula, Mont.; sisters, Betty Smith, Dubuque, Iowa; Judy (Tom) McMahon, Minot; Linda (Scott) Randolph, Minot; and Brinda (James) Bowman, Lynchburg, Va.; Elaine is also survived by her grandchildren, Ervin (Sarah) Fischer, Cannonsburg, Pa.; Sasha Fischer, Bismarck; Sonda (Kenny) Schaff, Bismarck; Jaymie Krambeck, San Antonio, Texas; and five great-grandchildren.
Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Jay Bixby; parents, Antone and Marie Walter; daughters, Corrine (Bixby) Williams and Tammy (Bixby) Krambeck; grandson, Zachary Williams; sisters, Bernice Walter and Gloria McKim; andbrothers, Vernon Walter and Justin Walter.
To share memories of Elaine and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.