Elaine Bauer

Elaine Levi Bauer, 92, previously of Bismarck, passed away peacefully under the care of hospice on Feb. 6, 2020, at Lilac Homes in Moorhead, Minnesota.
Elaine was born on a farm in McIntosh County near the town of Venturia on Aug. 5, 1927. Her parents were Fred and Christine Levi, formerly of Greenway, South Dakota. Elaine graduated from Zeeland High School at age 16. Upon completion of high school, she entered the Bismarck School of Nursing, graduating with her RN degree. She worked as a registered nurse in Bismarck, Fargo and Fort Collins, Colo., supporting her family while her husband, Armand, obtained his doctorate from Colorado State University. Elaine was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Fargo and Zion Lutheran Church in Bismarck. She was engaged with her neighbors, and a believer in frequent and big hugs. She made a loving home for her husband and children. She was also quite active in genealogical research, and with her husband, was one of the founders of the Germans from Russia Heritage Society in Bismarck. Elaine was a skilled bridge player, playing in multiple bridge groups, and enjoyed domestic and international travel with her husband. Travel highlights for her were trips to the Panama Canal, Germany, and Australia.
She is survived by four children and their spouses, Candice (John) Cox, Debra (Dave) Friend, Sydney (Gary) Evans, Andrew (Linda) Bauer, and her brothers, Dennis Levi and Eldon Levi. Further survivors include eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Armand; brother, Ivan Levi; parents, Fred and Christine Levi, and great-grandchild, Graham Jordan.
A celebration of life service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Zion Lutheran Church, Bismarck. Reception to follow at the church. Memorial gifts can be directed to Zion Lutheran Church, Germans from Russia Heritage Society, and Hospice of Red River Valley.
