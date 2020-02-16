Elaine Bauer

Elaine was born on a farm in McIntosh County near the town of Venturia on Aug. 5, 1927. Her parents were Fred and Christine Levi, formerly of Greenway, South Dakota. Elaine graduated from Zeeland High School at age 16. Upon completion of high school, she entered the Bismarck School of Nursing, graduating with her RN degree. She worked as a registered nurse in Bismarck, Fargo and Fort Collins, Colo., supporting her family while her husband, Armand, obtained his doctorate from Colorado State University. Elaine was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Fargo and Zion Lutheran Church in Bismarck. She was engaged with her neighbors, and a believer in frequent and big hugs. She made a loving home for her husband and children. She was also quite active in genealogical research, and with her husband, was one of the founders of the Germans from Russia Heritage Society in Bismarck. Elaine was a skilled bridge player, playing in multiple bridge groups, and enjoyed domestic and international travel with her husband. Travel highlights for her were trips to the Panama Canal, Germany, and Australia.