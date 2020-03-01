Eileen Wickenheiser

Eileen was born on Dec. 19, 1932 to Edward and Helen Lenihan in Bismarck. She grew up on the Lenihan Hereford Ranch near Baldwin where she enthusiastically enjoyed winter recreation and playing with the animals during any season. Her elementary education was acquired in a one room schoolhouse three miles from the home place and she graduated from St. Mary's Central High School in Bismarck in 1950.

A veracious reader, Eileen was self-educated and a highly skilled office worker. Since the family had relatives on the coast, she held jobs in both San Francisco and Seattle. After several years, she came home where she worked in the offices of Skelly Oil Company and then moved to Minneapolis where she was the office manager of a large company which was a forerunner to today's big box stores. While in the twin cities, she met and married native North Dakotan James Wickenheiser on Aug. 29, 1959. Following the birth of their daughter Melissa, they returned to Bismarck in order to have a better place to raise their children, and added two sons, Daniel and Patrick, to the family. They reside in Southern California and Melissa lives in Bismarck and Turtle Lake.