GARRISON - Edythe Rustad, 90, of Garrison, passed away May 6, 2023, at the Benedictine Living Center, after a long bout with cancer.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison, ND.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Garrison, ND.

Edythe was born on March 7, 1933, to Christ and Inga Grove of Parshall, ND. She was born at her grandmother Olga's farm, who was a mid-wife and delivered babies for years in the area.

She attended school in Des Lacs and in Parshall, where she graduated in 1951. She attended business collage in Phoenix, AZ, and Minot, ND. After college she went on to become a banking instructor at the Main N.W. Bank of Minneapolis, MN.

On December 2, 1956, Edythe was united in marriage with Shirley Rustad, at the Lutheran Church in Parshall. After an extended honeymoon in California, they returned to the family farm at Roseglen, ND, where they farmed for 54 years before moving to Garrison. For nearly 20 years they enjoyed spending their winters in Mesa, AZ.

Besides taking care of her family and working on the farm, Edythe was very active in the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Roseglen as a Sunday school teacher and served as its superintendent for many years. She also held the office of Ladies Aid President.

Edythe belonged to and enjoyed the local Busy Fingers Homemakers Club and served as President for many years; as well as being the chairman of the county's Homemakers Organization. She was elected to the Garrison School Board, where she enjoyed helping solve problems and serving as President.

At the request of the McLean County Commissioners in 1986, she with the help of Evelyn Kolden, located and put into action, a program for the needy, known as the Garrison Area Recourse Center (GARC). There she served as chairman for the 10 years. They served West McLean County, helping supply their clients with food, clothing, personal items, household goods, furniture, and helped with job placement through Washburn Social Services. Under Edythe's supervision GARC provided counseling services, obtaining outside assistance from two Pastors, a Priest, and a counselor. She also served on the Community Action Program in Bismarck for 28 years.

Edythe's great joy was her 35 plus volunteers that kept GARC in perfect working order. She was afforded the honor of being chosen as a State Volunteer of the year, with a meaningful reception at the Governor's Mansion and a remembrance plaque.

Bridge was a weekly joy for Edythe, as was reading, entertaining at dinner parties, and making her family's favorites, lefse, pies, and breads.

Her true passion was a lifelong love and appreciation of symphony and the opera.

For Edythe, there was nothing as special as the time spent with her precious children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Edythe's loving family includes her husband, Shirley; four sons, Bryan (Tara) of Garrison, Keven (Penny) of Minot, Mark (Rena) of Roseglen, Scott (Erica) of Minot; seven grandchildren, Nick (Sandi) of Harwood, Mallory of Garrison, Hayden of Garrison, Haylee of Maricopa, AZ, Blake of Roseglen, Ryan of Minot, Ransom of Minot; and seven great-grandchildren.

Edythe was preceded in death by her parents; four siblings, Myrtes Gjefle, Bud Grove, Beverlee Johnson, Jewell Grove.

Edythe is survived by her husband Shirley, sister Evelyn Anderson, and loving family.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Camp of The Cross, Garrison, ND or the Minot Symphony.

Funeral arrangements are being made by Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison, ND.