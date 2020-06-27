× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Edwin Stroh passed away on June 16, 2020, at the Baptist Health Care Center. He was born in Wishek on Aug. 14, 1927. He met his lovely bride, Stella Just, who was also from Wishek. They were married Oct. 2, 1949, and had three sons together.

Ed began working at Bell Telephone Company after graduating from high school and retired from Bell when he was 54 due to a disability.

Early in their marriage, they loved to bowl and both had trophies to show for it. He loved to watch all kinds of sports from the comfort of his favorite chair, enjoyed a little glass of wine before supper and always asked Stella to make soup on Sundays. Buick's were his car of choice and he purchased a new one almost every two years. He was a great husband and dad.

He was preceded in death by Stella and eight brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his sons, Duane (Christy), Lincoln, Neb., Dwight, Bismarck, and Terry (Mary) Fargo, as well as five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

To plant a tree in memory of Edwin Stroh as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.