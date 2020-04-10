Edwin Raile

As a teenager, he began collecting cars and would go on to open his own auto salvage business in the late 1960s. Just like his farming business, his auto business grew and expanded. After he spent time searching for and buying cars for each of his children, he realized he might find joy in buying and selling cars and pickups as a business. Ed became a hit with the local youth when he started selling MAG wheels. They would come out to his shop at the farm to look at his pegboard full of all the available options.

Eddie's love for cars didn't stop at buying and selling. He also loved to watch them run. In the late 1960s, he got into the local racing community by building, owning, and sponsoring several stock cars. He sponsored or owned cars with his brother Vernon, including a couple driven by his son Lloyd and son-in-law Lyle. He passed his love for racing on to his children and grandchildren, bringing them to watch the World of Outlaws sprint car races in West Fargo for many years.

His auto business grew and Ed went on to strike a deal with Schwan's to buy their ice cream truck cab and chassis so he could put a grain box and hoist on them to sell to area farmers. He was proud to say he sold some of the best used grain trucks around.