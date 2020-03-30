Edwin Nagel

Edwin M Nagel, 86, passed away, surrounded by loved ones on March 26, 2020 at the Baptist Health Care Center, Bismarck.

Edwin (Ed) was born on April 17, 1933 to Max E. and Mary (Masset) Nagel. Ed grew up on a farm in rural Linton, overlooking the Missouri River. He loved his farm and ranch and lived there until his retirement, in 2000, when moving to Linton. In his retirement, Ed started working at the Linton Country Club. He loved socializing with the patrons, especially the ladies on “Ladies Night,” serving behind the counter, picking up and cleaning golf balls, only to give them away. He was known to all as he drove his tan Ford Fiesta, decorated with pheasant decals, to and from the Country Club.

Edwin was very active in the Catholic Church as a member of the Precious Blood Companions, an organization that supporting the local Catholic Priests. He held leadership offices in the Knights of Columbus and was a member of the 4th degree. Ed was so proud of his six boys when they followed him in joining the 4th degree Knights of Columbus all on the same day. He volunteered for the local blood drive and always had time to stop and talk to people on the streets of Linton. Family and friends were very important to Ed and he attended many events and activities that his children, grandchildren or great grandchildren participated in.