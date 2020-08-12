× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Edwin Maxon, 73, Mandan, passed away Aug. 8, 2020, at a local hospital. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan. Family will be receiving friends one hour prior. Burial will be in North Dakota Veterans Cemetery with Military Honors by the U.S. Marines and VFW Post #707 and American Legion Post #40 Honor Guard, Mandan. There will be no visitation, as cremation has taken place.

Edwin was born May 20, 1947, in Dieburg, Germany, to Milo and Hildegard (Platzer) Maxon. He was raised and educated in McLaughlin, S.D. He joined and served in the U.S. Marines during Vietnam and joined the ND Army Reserve following. He worked for the Mandan Police Department for 22 years and worked security at the Prairie Knights Casino for 26 years until retiring in July.

He enjoyed being outdoors, camping, fishing and playing softball for many years.

He is survived by his children, Russell (Tracy); Yvette Maxon; and Cole (Aimee); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three siblings, Mike (Deb), Ray, and Tammy (Greg); numerous nieces and nephews, best friend, Dave; and special friend, Becky.

Edwin was preceded in death by his parents; infant son; and brother, Wayne.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.

To send flowers to the family of Edwin Maxon , please visit Tribute Store.

Service information DaWise Perry Funeral Services

4614 Memorial Highway

Mandan, ND 58554 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins. North Dakota Veterans Cemetery

1825 46th Street

Mandan, ND 58554 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.