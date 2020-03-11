Edward Ressler

Edward A Ressler, 95, a lifelong resident of Mandan passed away on March 8, 2020 after a brave, three year battle with congestive heart failure, with his loving family by his side.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with Pastor Christina Martin officiating. Burial will follow at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan. Visitation will continue at the Weigel Funeral Home one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
Ed was born to Nicholas and Monica (Eckroth) Ressler on Aug. 24, 1924 in Mandan. His childhood was spent trying to attend grade school but mostly helping his father with carpentry jobs.
Eddie entered the U.S. Army in September of 1942 and served during World War II. He was honorably discharged in 1945. Edward met Violet Pulkrabek while they were both employed at the Mandan Beverage. They were married on May 1, 1948 and raised two sons, Darrell and Darby, and two daughters, Karen and Benji.
Edward started his professional truck driving career in 1947 and drove for Dan Dugan Transport Company for 27 years. In his driving career, he logged over 2.2 million totally accident free miles. He was also recognized for his many acts of assistance and courtesy to the motoring public including a National 25-year Safe Driving award from the American Trucking Association. Then, in 1982, Edward was named Driver of the Year by the North Dakota Motor Carriers Association. It was said that he was a special kind of driver and he put forth an image for every truck driver to emulate. His CB handle was "curb jumper." He retired from his trucking profession in 1986.
You have free articles remaining.
Ed's retirement did not last long. He had a need to be busy and went to work at the Mandan Veterinary Clinic working for "the best boss ever," Jim Clement. He helped fix many miles of fence, worked cattle and did whatever needed to be done at the clinic. He had a very strong work ethic and always taught "if you're going to do it, do it right the first time." Being a jack of all trades, he could fix most everything, and did his own mechanic work on his vehicles up until recently. Another of his favorite things was spray paint...if it could be spray painted, it was done...even his boots and shoes. He liked to go to the landfill and find treasures that could be refurbished and used.
Ed brightened the lives of many with his endless stories that he never ran out of. If he repeated a story to you, no matter how many times you had heard it, you listened as if you had never heard it before. He was a gifted storyteller and if you were ever fortunate to hear one of his stories, you walked away with a smile. A "cat person" was how he described himself, he dearly loved his rescue cat, Oreo.
Words to describe this amazing man, are devoted and loving, determined, hardworking, caring and kind. The list could go on and on. He was often described as the "Energizer bunny," because he just kept going and going and going. Ed enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He attended many of their sporting events.
He will be deeply missed by many. Those who were fortunate to share his life are his two sons, Darrell, Hettinger, and Darby, Mandan; two daughters, Karen (Mark) Pantaleone, Grassy Butte, and Benji (Peter) Lillestol, Bismarck; grandchildren, Shane Dockter, Ian (Sarah) Easton, Tony (Stephanie Weisberg) Anderson and Andrea (Jeremy) Feldman; great-grandsons, Damon, Darion, Drayden and Drayce Dockter; and four special little girls, Justyne, Jadyn, Amya and Eliana Pantaleone; brothers, Joe (Colleen), Clarence, Paul (Cheryl), John (Paulette) and Nick (Nadine) Ressler; sisters, Kathleen John and Adeline (Wendal) Castleberry; many nieces and nephews; and his special friends, Anna Lee Kopp and Terry Easton.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Violet who passed away in 2018. They were married for 70 years; his parents; brother, Christ; sisters, Ida Bohl and Dorothy Hellman; and infant sister, Mary Ann Ressler.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to all the physicians and nurses who cared for him. Also, to Sanford Hospice.
"THANKS FOR STOPPING" and "LET THE PHONE RING 3 TIMES.”
Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to sign the guestbook and share memories with his family.
Service information
5:00PM-8:00PM
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND 58554
11:00AM
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND 58554
12:00PM
1825 46th St
Mandan, ND 58554