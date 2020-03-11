Edward Ressler

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ed's retirement did not last long. He had a need to be busy and went to work at the Mandan Veterinary Clinic working for "the best boss ever," Jim Clement. He helped fix many miles of fence, worked cattle and did whatever needed to be done at the clinic. He had a very strong work ethic and always taught "if you're going to do it, do it right the first time." Being a jack of all trades, he could fix most everything, and did his own mechanic work on his vehicles up until recently. Another of his favorite things was spray paint...if it could be spray painted, it was done...even his boots and shoes. He liked to go to the landfill and find treasures that could be refurbished and used.

Ed brightened the lives of many with his endless stories that he never ran out of. If he repeated a story to you, no matter how many times you had heard it, you listened as if you had never heard it before. He was a gifted storyteller and if you were ever fortunate to hear one of his stories, you walked away with a smile. A "cat person" was how he described himself, he dearly loved his rescue cat, Oreo.