Edward Hilderman

Edward (Ed) Hilderman, 88, Driscoll, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at Sanford Health, Bismarck. His life and spirit will be celebrated in a Memorial Graveside Service along with his son, Lyle, who died June 20, 2020. This will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, July 24, at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Edward was born Jan. 22, 1932, at Roundup, Mont., to Edward and Josephine (Meznarich) Hilderman. He was raised and educated in Roundup. He served in the Navy and was a Korean War veteran. After his service, Ed married his loving wife, Helen, Stevensville, Mont. They returned to Roundup, Mont., where they began their family and journey together. Ed had a successful career in the lumber industry for approximately 63 years. He enjoyed having a role in each community he was a part along with fishing and hunting.