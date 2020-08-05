Edward Froehlich

Edward F. "Ed" Froehlich, 79, Dickinson, passed away on a beautiful Sunday morning, Aug. 2, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. Ed's Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Dickinson, with Fr. Keith Streifel as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday with a rosary and vigil at 7 p.m. at Ladbury Funeral Service with Deacon Bob Zent presiding.

Edward Francis was born Aug. 21, 1940, at home in Belfield, son of Nick and Annie (Brodman) Froehlich. He grew up on the family farm in Belfield and graduated in 1958. After high school graduation he went on to work in the hills of Ludlow, S.D., as a farm hand allowing him to purchase his first of many Ford vehicles. Ed moved back to the Dickinson area and worked at Surge Milking, owned Enco Service Station, helped build Cargill and finished his career working in maintenance at TMI for over 30 years.

Ed took pride in his involvement in the Dickinson Fire Department and was awarded a Life Saving Efforts award from the City of Dickinson in 1977 for saving a child from drowning in the river. Ed also was proud of helping build the Cargill Grain Elevator, his own home in 1969 and most importantly all of his grandchildren. Ed used his iPhone as a virtual photo album and shared all of his pictures with anyone who would look. He also enjoyed getting together with his coffee buddies, farming with his brother, Donald, and the many furry friends in his life. He enjoyed maintaining his yard, his neighbor's yard and even St. Joseph's Cemetery. He truly was a self-taught individual who loved to share his talents with all. He truly cherished spending time with his Buddy Jack.