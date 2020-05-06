Edward Fields Jr.

Bill was a pioneer in mental health services in Dickinson and southwest North Dakota. In 1967 he was the first mental health clinician hired by the county of social services. The services grew and he began to hire additional staff to assist him. As mental health services evolved and expanded, a separate mental health center was created. Again services expanded and it was further enlarged to become the Badlands Human Service Center. In his three decades of services Bill never wavered in his leadership of the mental health/social service division. Bill truly believed that therapeutic services were a right and neither economic nor geographic location should prohibit services for those in need. His life's work spanned over three decades, his contribution helped to build the framework and set the standard of care available to all members of the Dickinson and southwest North Dakota community.