Edward Burkett, 96, Jamestown, passed away peacefully in his sleep, Thursday, April 30, 2020 at St. Vincent's Care Center, Bismarck.
Edward James Burkett was born Jan. 27, 1924 in Dawson to Harry and Florence Burkett. Ed was educated in Dawson graduating in 1942. After graduation Ed attended Jamestown College on a music scholarship.
Ed enlisted in the Army during WWII and would eventually end up in Paris, France, where he was a Staff Sergeant at the Prince de Galles Hotel, being assigned as the head chef. Ed cooked for many of the generals during the war. After the war ended, he was assigned to the American Embassy in Paris.
When Ed returned to the United States in 1947, he became a chef at a restaurant in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It was there that he met Loretta Ordermann, and they were married soon after. Ed and Loretta moved back to Jamestown where Ed worked for Culligan Soft Water, and later for the Tempo store in Jamestown for 37 years. After Tempo closed, Ed went to work for Life Style Appliances.
When Loretta took ill, Ed spent his time caring for her. Ed enjoyed gardening, hunting and spending time with family and friends. Ed has spent the last five years at St. Vincent Nursing Home in Bismarck where he would charm the staff with his wonderful singing voice.
Ed and Loretta had five children, Bruce and (Beverly) Burkett, Bismarck, Bryce Burkett (passed away in 1949), Brenda and (Ernie) Trudeau, Jamestown, Brent and (Em) Burkett, Jamestown, Brian and (Deb Kenner), Bismarck. Ed has eleven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Ed is preceded in death by his wife Loretta, infant son Bryce, his parents, and three siblings, Lorraine Daniels, Doug Burkett, Sr. and Wallace “Bill” Burkett.
A heartfelt thank you goes out to the staff at St. Vincent's Care Center for the care they provided to our father/grandfather over the past five years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the charity of choice.
Visitation will be one hour before the service. Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, at Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown. Interment will be in Dawson Cemetery, Dawson. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The funeral will be streaming online on YouTube under the Eddy Funeral Home.
Eddy Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
