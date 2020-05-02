× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Edward Burkett, 96, Jamestown, passed away peacefully in his sleep, Thursday, April 30, 2020 at St. Vincent's Care Center, Bismarck.

Edward James Burkett was born Jan. 27, 1924 in Dawson to Harry and Florence Burkett. Ed was educated in Dawson graduating in 1942. After graduation Ed attended Jamestown College on a music scholarship.

Ed enlisted in the Army during WWII and would eventually end up in Paris, France, where he was a Staff Sergeant at the Prince de Galles Hotel, being assigned as the head chef. Ed cooked for many of the generals during the war. After the war ended, he was assigned to the American Embassy in Paris.

When Ed returned to the United States in 1947, he became a chef at a restaurant in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It was there that he met Loretta Ordermann, and they were married soon after. Ed and Loretta moved back to Jamestown where Ed worked for Culligan Soft Water, and later for the Tempo store in Jamestown for 37 years. After Tempo closed, Ed went to work for Life Style Appliances.

When Loretta took ill, Ed spent his time caring for her. Ed enjoyed gardening, hunting and spending time with family and friends. Ed has spent the last five years at St. Vincent Nursing Home in Bismarck where he would charm the staff with his wonderful singing voice.